NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $37.47.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

