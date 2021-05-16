NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXGPY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. NEXT has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

