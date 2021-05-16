NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Raised to GBX 7,700

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,194.44 ($80.93).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 8,086 ($105.64) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,032.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,427.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The company has a market capitalization of £10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 80.48 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

