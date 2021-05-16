New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

New Hope stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get New Hope alerts:

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.