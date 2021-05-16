Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,755,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

