NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

