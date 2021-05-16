NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.11 million.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 328,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

