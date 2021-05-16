Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.