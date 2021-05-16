Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

