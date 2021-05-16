NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.90. Approximately 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
