NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.90. Approximately 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.