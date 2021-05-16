nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Raised to “Buy” at Gabelli

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $80,456,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

