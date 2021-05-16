NBW Capital LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $595.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.80 and a 200-day moving average of $451.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

