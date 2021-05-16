NBW Capital LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $171.68 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.