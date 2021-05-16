Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 76,093 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76,093 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

