Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average is $220.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

