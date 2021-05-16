NativeCoin (N8V) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,659.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $1,659.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00328797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

