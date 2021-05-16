National Bankshares Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$167.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$170.60.

GSY opened at C$144.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$137.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$46.29 and a twelve month high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

