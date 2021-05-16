National Bankshares Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$148.71.

TSE X opened at C$133.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$134.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

