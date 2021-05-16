National Bankshares Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.25%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

