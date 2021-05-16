National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$91.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$52.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.59.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

