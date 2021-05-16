National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$86.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.56 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$52.02 and a twelve month high of C$91.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

