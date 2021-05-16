Nano Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Nano has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00023051 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $210.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,182.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.80 or 0.07748278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.38 or 0.02548432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.26 or 0.00649136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00205491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00814376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00663962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00580448 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

