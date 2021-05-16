Name Changing Token Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00085510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01085866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00113841 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

