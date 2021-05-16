N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.64

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.64 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.97). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 335,452 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of £339.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.64.

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

