Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $78,720.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

