MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.62 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $78.13 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,569,124 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

