Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

