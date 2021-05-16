Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

TDY stock opened at $425.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.58 and a 200-day moving average of $390.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.