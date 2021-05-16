Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.