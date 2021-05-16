Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

