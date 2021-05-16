Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 786 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

