Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

