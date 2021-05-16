Morgan Stanley Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $197.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

