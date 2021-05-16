Morgan Stanley Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

