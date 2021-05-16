Morgan Stanley Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $105.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. Q2 has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

