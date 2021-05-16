Morgan Stanley Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $20.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDX. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

SNDX stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 224,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

