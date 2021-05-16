Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $190.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

