Morgan Stanley Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $29.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

