MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $19.46 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.46 million and $34,819.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.39 or 0.00633514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,071,698 coins and its circulating supply is 20,051,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

