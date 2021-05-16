Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Releases Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.98. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

