Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $60.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Mimecast by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.