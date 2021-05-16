MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

MDB opened at $261.19 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $321.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

