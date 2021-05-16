Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $437,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,224.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $219.10 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

