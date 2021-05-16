Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.27. 565,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.