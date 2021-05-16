Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $4,263,700.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

