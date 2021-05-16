Moeda Loyalty Points One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.09 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $24.37 million and $9.09 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars.

