MKM Partners Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $50.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POSH. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.