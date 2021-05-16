MKM Partners Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 27.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$9.79.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE ACB opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$26.79.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.