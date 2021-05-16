Mizuho Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.72 and its 200-day moving average is $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

