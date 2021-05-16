Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. 20,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

